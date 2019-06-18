Williams Lake RCMP responded to an incident earlier this (Tuesday) morning at the Nesika Elementary school that resulted in a temporary lockdown.

“Police were called by the principal of the school saying a woman arrived at the school and was looking to see her children but given some custody issues with her children, the staff there didn’t allow her to have any contact with them,” Cst. Joel Kooger said.

“The female became very aggressive and argumentative and began yelling at staff and students.”

Officers arrived quickly and were advised by the staff that the woman had left the building.

“Police did track her down shortly afterward in her vehicle and instructed her not to return to the school for any reason and gave her alternate ways to have court paperwork served,” Kooger said.

Williams Lake RCMP do not believe there is any further risk to students at this time and Nesika Elementary remains open under normal operation.

If you have any further questions or concerns please contact the Nesika Elementary school or the Williams Lake detachment 250-392-6211.