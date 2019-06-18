A trial date has been set for two people who are charged in connection with a homicide in Quesnel.

43-year old Dawn Gunanoot and 33-year old Nathan Doucette are due back in Supreme Court on May 25th of next year.

They were ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry in April.

They are both charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence.

The charges are in connection with the death of a female back on October 1st of 2017.

RCMP say they were called to the 800 block of Front Street at around 4am for a report of an assault on a male and a female.

Police originally arrested the female victim for breaching a court imposed condition.

While in custody however, she was examined by Emergency Health Services, and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Police say she was then transferred to a larger centre, where she was pronounced deceased the following morning.

Her name was not released.