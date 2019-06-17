Madame Justice Church sentenced 42-year old Jasbir Pawar to 66 months in jail in Supreme Court in Williams Lake today.

Pawar also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

He was convicted on four counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking last month.

The crown was calling for a sentence of seven years, noting that Pawar had already served a four year sentence that began back in May of 2011 that did not deter him.

The Defense argued that four years was sufficient.

Pawar was arrested back in October of 2016 after Williams Lake RCMP observed what they believed to be a drug transaction in the parking lot of a local bank.

Police say a search at his residence the following day resulted in the seizure of various quantities of cocaine, ecstasy, magic mushrooms and around 20 kilos of marijuana.