100 Miles’ Army cadets put their skills on display over the weekend.

The 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps held their 48th annual ceremonial review Saturday afternoon.

The cadets were reviewed by the invited officer, S/Sgt Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP Detachment commander. MLA Donna Barnett was in attendance, along with Major Scott Bissell of Regional Cadet Support Unit Pacific, as well as representatives from 100 Mile, Forest Grove, and Clinton branches of the Royal Canadian Legion, proud parents, and family.

The cadets were led by Cadet Master Warrant Officer Mathew Wiebe, who was presented with the Lord Strathcona Medal. The Royal Canadian Legion Cadet Medal of Excellence was awarded to Cadet Master Corporal Emily Ried.

The aims of the Royal Canadian Cadets are to develop in youths the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, physical fitness, and to stimulate interest in the Canadian Forces. For more information on cadets, visit www.cadets.ca