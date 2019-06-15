The Province is seeking feedback on how to make B.C.’s workers’ compensation system more worker-centered and increase worker and employer confidence.

“A review of the compensation system hasn’t been done for a long time,” said Melody Wey, manager of communications with the Ministry of Labour.

“This is part of the work of the new government who has come in and is looking at all areas of responsibility within the Ministry of Labour and looking for opportunities to improve the services that we provide.”

Williams Lake is one of 14 communities around the province that has been selected to host public hearings. Two public engagement sessions will take place in Williams Lake at the Ramada on Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3.

“We’re asking people to book a time slot in advance so that they will have a reserved 20-minute slot that they can attend and present at,” Wey said.

“Half the times will be reserved for injured workers specifically and then the other half are for other people who are interested.”

Retired labour lawyer Janet Patterson will undertake the independent review after having been appointed by Harry Bains, Minister of Labour in April.

Public feedback will be accepted until July 19, 2019, by email or by filling in a questionnaire.

Further details of the engagement process can be found: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/workerscompensationreview/