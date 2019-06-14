An excavator punctured a gas line at the Canco gas station and restaurant near Lac la Hache Friday morning.

The staff of the station say they were evacuated from the area as the gas line was crimped off. RCMP, staff and emergency services closed off the area to the public.

No one was injured during the incident, and the gas line was quickly closed off until Terasen gas could arrive.

The station was closed for most of the morning but has since reopened.