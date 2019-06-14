(files by Ethan Ready)

Local police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen in more than a month.

On May 30, 2019, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a missing person, 24-year-old Tori Darian Schram of Prince George. Schram has not been seen by family or friends since April 30, 2019.

Extensive efforts have been made to locate Tori, but have been negative so far. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating her to ensure she is safe.

Tori Darian Schram is described as:

Caucasian female

168 cm (5’6″)

54 kgs (119 lbs)

Long brown hair

Blue eyes

Tori was living in the Pineview area of Prince George and has ties to Quesnel.

If anyone has any information about Tori Darian Schram or where she might be, they are asked to contact the Prince George RCMP.