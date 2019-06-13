100 Mile House RCMP are asking for the publics help in finding a missing 100 Mile man.

Randy Emisch was last seen leaving his residence located on Horse Lake Forest Service Rd, on foot

around 1:00 pm. Emisch was last seen wearing a faded blue hoodie, blue jeans, and slippers carrying a large black computer bag. Randy has short dark brown hair, beard, and mustache, is 6’2″ (188 cm), slim build, blue eyes and pierced left ear. He may be using local wifi as he is an avid gamer.

100 Mile RCMP say they have begun an air search, and South Cariboo Search and Rescue may be called in for a ground search tomorrow.

RCMP ask if anyone has seen or heard from Randy or know his whereabouts please contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or encourage Randy to call police himself.