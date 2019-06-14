Quesnel Ready To Show Its Pride
Quesnel Pride Parade (photo submitted by pride committee)
Quesnel’s 5th annual pride parade will take place tomorrow. (Saturday)
Kassondra Schwab is one of the Organizers…
“The pride parade will begin at City Hall at 1 pm and then we will end the parade at Lebourdais Park, and there will be some performers there and some vendors and some food, and that will happen until about 4 pm. Then at 4-30 there is going to be a youth gathering at the youth centre and there is going to be food provided there and just some games and stuff like that, and that will happen until about 6-30 and then at 7 o’clock is the 19-plus event at the Occidental.”
Schwab says there has been a lot of excitement and support in the community leaving up to the event, and that has translated into a lot of volunteers helping out.