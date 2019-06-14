Quesnel’s 5th annual pride parade will take place tomorrow. (Saturday)

Kassondra Schwab is one of the Organizers…

“The pride parade will begin at City Hall at 1 pm and then we will end the parade at Lebourdais Park, and there will be some performers there and some vendors and some food, and that will happen until about 4 pm. Then at 4-30 there is going to be a youth gathering at the youth centre and there is going to be food provided there and just some games and stuff like that, and that will happen until about 6-30 and then at 7 o’clock is the 19-plus event at the Occidental.”

Schwab says there has been a lot of excitement and support in the community leaving up to the event, and that has translated into a lot of volunteers helping out.