Extensive efforts to locate a 24-year-old Prince George woman have so far been negative.

Prince George RCMP say Tori Darian Schram has not been seen by family or friends since Tuesday, April 30.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating her to ensure she is safe,” Cpl. Craig Douglass said in news release.

Schram is described as:

168 cm (5’6″)

54 kgs (119 lbs)

Long brown hair

Blue eyes

She was living in the Pineview area of Prince George and has ties to Quesnel.

Anyone with information about Schram or where she might be is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.