100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall says he and his staff are working with all government agencies to find a solution to the problems raised by the news of the Norbord plant indefinite curtailment.

Campsall says the district is working with industry, the MLA, the MP and the CRD, and will be meeting with the premier to find a solution to the crisis for the area.

He says the shutdown will not just affect Norbord plant employees, jobs in support industries could also be affected. He says to stay positive. “We’re not taking this laying down here. 100 Mile and area is a resilient community and we will fight this, we’ll fight this all the way and we won’t stop fighting until we find a proper solution.”