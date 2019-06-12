A trial date has been set for a 29-year old man who was arrested following multiple search warrants that were executed at a residence in Williams Lake.

Nicholas Frederick Finley is due back in court on January 9th of next year.

He’s charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000.

The charge is in connection with the recovery of a stolen ATV.

RCMP were called to a residence on Windmill Crescent back on April 31st and executed the warrants over the next couple of days.

In addition to the ATV, Police say they also recovered five firearms and suspected quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.