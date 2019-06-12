Panel calling on Ottawa to create pharmacare plan to cover every Canadian

An expert panel is calling for the federal government to work with the provinces and territories to create a single-payer national pharmacare plan to cover every Canadian.

Panel chair, Doctor Eric Hoskins, calls it one of our generation’s national projects. Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says she wants to fully review the report, and that there are provincial jurisdictions to be respectful of.

Two Canadians rescued in Ghana

Ghana’s information minister says a Canadian team was in the country and offered to help in the rescue of two abducted Canadian women, but Ghanaian forces had the situation under control.

Nearly a week after they were taken captive, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were rescued Wednesday during an early morning raid.

Canada’s first ambassador for women appointed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Canada’s first ambassador for women.

Jacqueline O’Neill, who has served on a number of related international bodies, assumes the new diplomatic post. It is designed to advance the Liberal government’s feminist foreign policy, and also covers peace and security issues.