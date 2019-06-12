With the news of Norbord curtailing operations in its 100 Mile OSB plant indefinitely, we reached out to Mayor Mitch Campsall for his reaction.

“This is crushing. It’s a disaster for our community. ” Campsall told MyCaribooNow.

“This issue has been an ongoing one for the last few years. We’re going to work together with Norbord, we’re going to try to work with the Premier and forestry about getting them something guaranteed so they can keep running.”

Norbord announced the curtailment Tuesday afternoon citing a wood supply shortage and high wood prices.

Campsall said the District has planned for such a disaster for several years but hopes the community can work with Norbord to ensure continued operations.