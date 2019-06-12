Second Person Charged In Serious Assault In Quesnel.
Quesnel Courthouse (G Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
There is now a co-accused in connection with a serious assault in Quesnel earlier this year.
19-year old Colten Wyatt Roy is now also charged with Aggravated Assault, along with 19-year old Kelly Gerk.
The crown has added a charge of Assault with a Weapon.
Roy is also facing one count each of Assault and Breach of Undertaking.
They are due back in court on June 18th.
RCMP received a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Callanan Street in Downtown Quesnel at around 4 am back on April 12th.
Police say his injuries were severe and that he was rushed to local hospital before being transferred to a larger facility.
No other details have been released.