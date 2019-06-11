100 Mile Hospice Society will be receiving new equipment, thanks to donations from Hospice month, the South Cariboo Health Foundation and Cariboo Hospital Board.

Four new specialized medical mattresses designed for care and comfort have been purchased at a cost of over 30 thousand dollars. Tracy Haddow, with hospice, says the new mattress systems are designed to prevent bed sores and can mechanically move patients. Hospice will display one unit at the upcoming seniors resource fair.

Hospice month took place over May and was a great success, according to Haddow. She says their number one goal was to increase awareness in the community of hospice programs and many people quickly got involved to help.