Some Shaw customers in the Cariboo Region and Northern BC, including Prince George, are experiencing interruptions to some of their services.

According to their Twitter page, the company is working to resolve the issue, but did not provide a timeline.

Customers in the Caribou Region in Northern BC may be experiencing interruptions to TV, Internet, & Phone services. We’re working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience caused. If you have Internet access, visit us at https://t.co/ByPZIYizGO

— Shaw Help (@Shawhelp) June 10, 2019

A service representative with the company said that a fibre optic cable was damaged during construction, affecting the Kamloops area to north of Prince George.