A mother dog and her nine puppies are recovering after being dumped in a sealed box at a landfill west of Williams Lake.

Discovered by a good Samaritan at the Puntzi Lake landfill on Wednesday, June 5, the canine family stayed overnight at a local veterinary clinic before being transferred to the Quesnel and District SPCA.

“There is no excuse for simply walking away from a pet and leaving them to die,” said Lorie Chortyk, the SPCA’s general manager of communications.

“Abandoning animals is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted for their crime.”

SPCA staff have named the 1-year-old that is believed to be a border collie, husky mix Casey. Her five male and four female puppies are about a week old.

The puppies will be ready for adoption once they are seven weeks of age.

You can assist Casey and her puppies by donating puppy pads, teething toys, sheets and small collars to the Quesnel and District SPCA.