The numbers are in and they’re up.

Emily Epp, Manager of Communications for the Cariboo Regional District said she’s very pleased with the results.

“The CRD and our other partner Local governments throughout the region had a promotional campaign last month for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System. We saw over 500 people sign up including just under a 100 people logging in and updating their information which made for a great campaign”.

Epp went on to say “It’s great to see people continuing to sign up, were sitting at just over twenty-five percent of our region who have and we are encouraging everyone to get on this critical resource. ”

In 100 Mile House, the number of new subscribers increased by 188, in Williams Lake 175 and in Quesnel 129.

Totals for new Wells subscribers was 29 and CRD subscribers increased by 330.

The May 13th to 17th sign-up week campaign brought the total number of subscribers to nearly fifteen thousand five hundred people.

Epp says anyone who missed the sign-up week can register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System throughout the year by visiting their local government’s website.