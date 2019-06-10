A former Quesnel cowgirl went three for three on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit this past weekend.

Brooke Wills won money in all three rodeos she entered, including a first place finish in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Brooks, Alberta.

That paid $1,974.

Willis was also 4th at Lea Park for more than 17-hundred dollars, and she won 290 dollars for a 9th placing showing at Rocky Mountain House.

Kirsty White, from 150 Mile originally, was 10th at Lea Park for 426 dollars.