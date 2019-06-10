Police say they responded to a complaint of an altercation outside an apartment on Abbott Drive where a vehicle was stolen just after 7 o’clock this morning.

RCMP located the vehicle, a blue Honda Civic, a short time later and say it was being driven at high speeds along Lewis Drive.

Police initially attempted to stop the vehicle but because it failed to stop and continued to drive in a dangerous manner, no pursuit was initiated.

They patrolled the area and did eventually find the vehicle in an unoccupied alley between Winder Street and Willis Street.

The vehicle sustained some body damage, believed to be from hitting a curb. No other damage was reported as a result of this theft.

Police are now processing the vehicle for forensic evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.