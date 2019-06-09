One man is in custody after a homicide on the Toosey Reserve.

The North District Major Crimes Unit (ND MCU) and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after police were called just after 6 pm Saturday, June 8 to assist emergency health services.

A severely injured 33-year-old woman was treated but could not be revived.

A local man was arrested at the scene for murder and remains in custody while RCMP continue to investigate. No charges have so far been laid.

Williams Lake and North District investigators are examining the scene at the reserve as well as another area at “Lovers Leap”. Both scenes will be inaccessible as forensic examination continues.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, our investigators believe that is an isolated incident and the community is not at risk,” Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP, Inspector Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“We are working with and will continue to support the ND MCU as we move toward the court process.”

Anyone with information or who has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“We understand this reserve is a close-knit community and there is bound to be information being shared amongst the members and community of Williams Lake at large,” said S/Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the ND MCU.

Situated on along Highway 20, the Toosey Indian Band (Tl’esqox) is located 50 kilometers west of Williams Lake.