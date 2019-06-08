A school in the Chilcotin could receive up to $100,000 to revitalize its playground.

Tl’etinqox School has been named as one of six finalists in BCAA’s Play Here contest.

With the majority of the school’s playground space covered in weeds and dirt, the School said its goal is to provide additional playground equipment for all grades as well as repairs to existing fencing surrounding the playground, landscaping, and the addition of grass and sprinkling systems to keep mud and dust down so students can participate in field sports without fear of injury.

Online voting closes Sunday, June 23.

BCAA said thanks to Evo CarShare, the remaining finalists will receive runner-up prizes of $30,000 fourth place, $20,000 fifth place, and $10,000 sixth place.

Other finalists include Mediated Learning Academy, South Canoe Elementary, Black Creek Community Centre, Oliver Small Wheels, and Sayward School.