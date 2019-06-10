The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District Board has now rubber-stamped it’s approval and funding for the GR Baker Hospital expansion project in Quesnel.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, the Board’s Chair, says the taxation authority they have allows them to contribute 40 percent to major capital projects…

“So it’s always been assumed and correctly that once the province makes a commitment to the GR Baker expansion that the local taxpayers, through the hospital district, would contribute our 40 percent.”

Simpson says they go through their bylaw process once they get the final number from the province.

The 27-million dollar expansion will vastly improve the emergency room and ICU unit at the hospital.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Friday’s decision was made at the Cariboo Regional District’s Board on the road meeting at Shiraoi House in Quesnel.