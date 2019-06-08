15 teams will take to the streets of 100 Mile House Saturday, June 15 for the second annual Amazing Race: 100 Mile.

The annual fun-filled competition and fundraiser is based in the tv show and features challenges for teams as they race around the 100 Mile area.

Chris Nickless of The 100 Mile Lions club says there are still a few spots left to get in on the fun. The event is a fundraiser for the Lions, and the money stays in the area, supporting many local organizations such as the South Cariboo Health Foundation.

The deadline to register a team for the Amazing Race: 100 Mile House is Thursday. If you’d like to register a team of four, go to Whimsey Gifts on Birch Avenue.