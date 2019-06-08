There hasn’t been much change in the unemployment rate for the Cariboo.

Statistics Canada has released its Labour Force Survey for May.

Analyst Vincent Ferrao said it showed an employment rate of 5.5 percent.

“This compares with a three month average from a year ago; the average of March, April, and May 2018 which was five point six.”

82,500 people in the Cariboo were working this May compared to 84,100 a year ago.

“At the same time the number of people in the labour force the change was about the same, so in other words 87,300 people were in the labour force this May compared with 89,100 a year ago so the end result is that we have not much of a difference in the number of people looking for work,” Ferrao said.

“We have 4,800 people unemployed or looking for work this May compared with 5,000 a year ago, so it’s not a statistically significant change.”

B.C.’s unemployment rate is 4.3 percent. A year ago it was 4.6 percent

The national rate is 5.4 percent.