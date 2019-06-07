Unemployment in Canada lowest since the statistic started being collected

Canada’s unemployment is at a record low after adding almost 28,000 jobs last month. The Canadian Press cited Statistics Canada numbers which showed the rate dropped to 5.4 percent in May, the lowest since comparable data started being collected in 1976. Economist expected the rate to mimic April’s 5.7 percent.

Trudeau and Macron trying to ease collective worries

Justin Trudeau has extended his stay in Europe as he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two are trying to ease any worries citizens have about their futures in both countries. Macron said a lot of people are anxious about the rise of technology and its ability to take over jobs and with climate change.

Pregnancy is a taxing on the body as completing a triathlon

Any woman who has given birth has essentially completed the Tour de France. CTV News cited a study from scientists who say pregnancy pushes the body to the same extremes as the ultimate endurance races. Researches said the maximum energy expended in athletes in those competitions was just fractions higher than in women during pregnancy.