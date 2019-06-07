The Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Williams Lake will be hosting a fundraiser for The Forge Programs in Quesnel as well as marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy this weekend.

“What we’re going to do on Saturday is that we’re going to have this dinner, and we’re going to have the last post and lament in respect for all of those young men in Normandy,” said President of Branch 139, Joyce Norberg.

Norberg said the Branch is not doing anything as of today (Thursday) to officially mark the 75th Anniversary.

She said two veterans who were on Normandy Beach that the Branch could have celebrated with recently passed away.

Saturday’s fundraiser in which all funds will go towards supporting The Forge Programs at Paul and Terry Nichols’ Pen-Y-Byrn will feature a beef dip supper, live band, dance, and silent auction. Tickets are $20 with doors opening at 5 pm.

A fundraiser last year raised more than $10,000 for The Forge Program that focuses on the development of well-being and self-awareness for veterans and first responders.

“We are so lucky to have The Forge,” Zone Commander, Bonnie O’Neill said.

“It’s a veterans and first responders facility that helps with PTSD, anxiety, and depression. They have a two-week retreat program a few times a year and we’re all about veterans helping veterans, so come to the Legion on Saturday and help us raise funds for this wonderful cause.”