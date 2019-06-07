A Quesnel man, accused of murder, will be back in court on June 18th.

At that time a date will be set for 33-year old Kristopher Leclair to either continue with his Preliminary Inquiry, or for when he will go on trial in Supreme Court.

A three day Pre-lim wrapped up Thursday afternoon without a decision.

Leclair is charged with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of a 48-year old man, and with Attempted Murder in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year old woman.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to Hillborn Road back on July 21st during Billy Barker Days last year.

Upon arrival they discovered a deceased male and a seriously injured woman.

A suspect turned himself into the detachment that same day.

RCMP say the suspect and the victims were known to each other.