Another fundraising event was held in Williams Lake to help a 15-month old Big Lake boy with brain cancer.

On Sunday an all you can eat pancake breakfast was held on the upper-level parking lot of Signal Point

Gaming with proceeds going to support Tristan Rempel and his family.

Dale Todorowich Event Coordinator at Signal Point Gaming said they raised roughly thirteen hundred dollars and Gateway Casinos matched that.

But the total didn’t end there.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Todorowich said he was very ecstatic when he received a donation from Williams Lake Log Haulers Association for five thousand dollars.

Back on May 26th a community fundraiser was held in Big Lake for the Rempel family.

The treatment Tristan needs is in a health care facility in Seattle and he is currently with his mom at BC Children’s Hospital