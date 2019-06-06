A Preliminary Inquiry for a 33-year old Quesnel man who is accused of Murder continues today in provincial court.

Kristopher Leclair is charged with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of a 48-year old man, and with Attempted Murder in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year old woman.

His hearing began on Monday and is scheduled to run throughout the week.

Leclair is charged in connection with an incident on July 21st during Billy Barker Days last year.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to Hillborn Road where they discovered a deceased male and a seriously injured woman.

A suspect turned himself into the detachment that same day.

RCMP say the suspect and the victims were known to each other.