There was a fatal crash on June 2nd near Green Lake southeast of 100 Mile House.

The single vehicle incident occurred at about 4:30 PM on North Green Lake Road at Watch Lake road. Cpl Madonna Saunderson with RCMP Media Relations said “A single-vehicle motorcycle crash. Police from 100 Mile as well as Clinton responded. The driver was deceased at the scene.”

The male driver was 55 years old and from Kamloops. No cause of the crash has been determined and RCMP said the investigation is continuing.