Canadians abducted in Ghana

Two Canadian exchange students are believed to be kidnapped in Ghana. They were attending Kumasi Technical University. Officials from Global Affairs Canada wouldn’t confirm exactly how many Canadians were kidnapped and wouldn’t release any more information. They said they don’t want to endanger those abducted.

D-Day commemorations continue in France

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau spoke on the beaches of Normandy Thursday where thousands of Canadians fought on D-Day 75 years ago. He commended the troops who made the ultimate sacrifice and “took a gamble the world had never seen before.” Leaders from around the world joined Trudeau in France for D-Day commemorations.

Canada’s merchandise deficit lowest over six months

Canada’s merchandise deficit has reportedly dropped to under $1 billion in April which is way under what was expected. Statistics Canada said it’s the lowest it’s been since October 2018. Economists predicted the deficit would be $2.8 billion. Exports were up 2 percent while imports were down the same amount in terms of volume.