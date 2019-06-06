Quesnel City Council’s Policy and Bylaw Committee is considering a ban on smoking in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Reid Street.

Councillor Scott Elliott is the Chair of the Committee…

“Now if you were to take a look at a map on Reid Street right now and where smoking is enabled and where it isn’t, what you would find is the vast majority it’s illegal to smoke there anyway, because provincially you’re not allowed to smoke within 6 meters of a doorway or any intake of air so if you map it out the vast majority as I say it’s illegal to smoke there anyway.”

Elliott says any recommendation from the Committee would still have to be approved by Council.

He adds that they are reviewing all of Council’s policies right now.