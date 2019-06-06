Much cooler temperatures and lots of showers are in the forecast for the Cariboo.

Late yesterday afternoon there were widespread showers throughout the region and still more to come as Matt MacDonald, Meteorologist for Environment Canada explains.

“Right now it’s looking pretty unsettled right through Friday, Matt MacDonald, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said, There’s a healthy chance of shower each and every day anywhere from 5 to 10 millimeters of rain over the next few days which I think is a welcomed change as it was a very dry May and spring as a whole was also very dry across the Cariboo.”

MacDonald said Saturday will be the last unsettled day and has a look at the days to follow

‘Beginning Sunday we’ll probably be poking at the 20-degree mark and then that warmth is going to build throughout the week. Come mid-week next week we’ll probably be back into the mid-twenties with plenty of sun and dry conditions. It probably won’t be until the end of next week that we’ll see the next round of showers.”