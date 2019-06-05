A man arrested after a robbery at CIBC in 100 Mile House is in court today for a bail hearing.

84-year-old Clinton resident Alexander James Bird is facing charges of Committing a robbery where a weapon is used, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license.

Bird was arrested after the robbery at CIBC in 100 Mile House Monday. RCMP say no one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect entered the bank with a loaded rifle and demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.