Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department attend an MVI on Oliver and 3rd in downtown Williams Lake Wednesday morning. (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Minor injuries were sustained following a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Williams Lake Wednesday morning at 8:30.

RCMP Cst. Matt Vandenberk said a pickup truck went through a red light on Oliver and 3rd causing a vehicle going through the green light to hit the rear end of the pickup truck and spinning it into a white pickup that was stopped at the stoplight on the other side of Oliver Street.

BC Ambulance Service and the Williams Lake Fire Department also responded.

The scene was cleared at around 9:46 am.

A violation ticket was for disobeying a red light was issued.