Williams Lake RCMP say 29 year old Trudy Stonechild has been reported missing. She may be with 34 year old John Tressierra. (Photo supplied by RCMP)

Family and RCMP in Williams Lake are searching for two individuals to ensure their well-being.

29-year-old Trudy Stonechild was reported as missing by family on Tuesday, June 4.

RCMP said Stonechild is possibly with a male associate, 34-year-old John Tressierra.

Trudy Stonechild is described as Indigenous female, 5’4” tall, 125 lbs, with medium length brown hair.

John Tressierra is described as dark complexion, 5’8” tall, 140 lbs, with short brown hair.

“Should you know the whereabouts of one or both of these individuals please contact with Williams Lake RCMP immediately at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” Inspector Jeff Pelley said.