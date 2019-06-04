Quesnel RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance regarding an incident at the Quesnel City Landfill this past weekend.

A man and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation with another man, which led to a physical altercation between the parties where both men assaulted one another,” Sgt. Chris Riddle said.

“This escalated to where one of the men involved is alleged to have used a chain to strike the other man’s pickup truck. The chain struck the truck, shattering a window causing minor injuries to the occupants of the vehicle, including a small child.”

Police believe there may be several people at the landfill on Saturday who witnessed this event and are asking anyone who may have witnessed any part of this altercation to call the Quesnel RCMP Detachment.