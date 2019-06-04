The 32nd annual Watch Lake and Green Lake Fishing Derby was held over the weekend.

The long-running event brought in visitors from as far away as South Africa this year. 211 adults and 25 children participated in the derby.

The 500 dollar prize for largest fish went to Adam Viennau for a 6 pound 2-ounce rainbow. Second largest, worth 200 dollars, went to Jerry Cooper with a 5 pound 8 ounce rainbow from Green Lake.

The youngest fisher on the lakes was 3-year-old Jameson Nelson of Cache Creek