It’s been a long journey but the ship finally came in for many people who worked together to bring ferry service to Bella Coola.

BC Ferries the Northern Sea Wolf held an open house and had it’s inaugural sailing yesterday morning.

One of those individuals who were on hand included the CEO of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association Amy Thacker.

“A lot of our partners, stakeholders, and elected officials have worked very hard to advocate for and then once committed, work with BC Ferries to get the service in place and talk about scheduling, and timing and amenities that serve the tourism industry. It was a very proud day to walk on the vessel and see all of that come together for many people, there was an exceptional turnout”.

Thacker said the CCCTA is busily updating their website, they shot a new video last weekend of road touring through the Cariboo, and new tv and online marketing spots are being produced to encourage tourists to travel up to and through our region including journeying on the Northern Sea Wolf.

The capacity of the Northern Sea Wolf is at least 150 passengers and crew and can accommodate approximately 35 vehicles.

The direct summer service between Port Hardy and Bella Coola runs now through October tenth.