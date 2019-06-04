Avery Bell, who is a third year apprentice at BCIT, won a pair of gold medals at the Skills Canada Competition in Halifax.

Bell was also a winner in 2017 when he was as student at Correlieu Secondary School.

This year he not only received the gold medal for cabinet making but he won a second gold for having the most points in any competition for team British Columbia.

Bell wasn’t the only Quesnel winner.

As we reported late last week, Dustin Cathcart, an apprentice at the College of New Caledonia, captured gold in the Industrial Mechanic/Millwright class.