This past Saturday’s provincial mine rescue competition at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds is being called a great success by staff attending with the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources.

“Staff received a lot of positive feedback,” the Ministry said in an email to MyCaribooNow Monday.

“The support received to help make this competition a success was great.”

The Competition held annually since the 1950s brings together mine rescue teams from across B.C. to test their emergency response and rescue abilities in either surface or underground competitions in a one-day event open to the public.

The top Surface and Underground teams will move on to the National Western Regional competition, being held in Fernie on September 6 & 7, 2019.

“The Williams Lake Stampede grounds is quite unique and offered the opportunity to put together some creative tasks,” the Ministry said.