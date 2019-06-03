It was a good weekend for Cariboo competitors on the Canadian Pro Rodeo tour.

Virgil Poffenroth from Riske Creek added to his total earnings in the Tie Down Roping.

Poffenroth earned a 5-6 split in Leduc, Alberta with a time of 8 and 2 and was tied for 6th in Grande Prairie with a 9 and 6 for more than 22-hundred dollars.

He was well within the top 10 in the overall standings heading into the weekend.

Lane Wills, from Quesnel originally, was 2nd in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Grande Prairie for almost three thousand dollars.

Her sister Brooke was 9th in Grande Prairie and also 8th in Hand Hills, Alberta for a total of 972 dollars.