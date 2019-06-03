A 150-Mile cowboy has now won the Steer Wrestling three weekends in a row in the BC Rodeo Association.

Willee Twan was first with a time of 5 and 8 at the 72nd annual Kispiox Rodeo for 12-hundred and 58 dollars.

Chad and Cody Braaten, also from the 150, won the Team Roping with a time of 6 and 7 for 947 dollars each and Denise Swampy from Williams Lake was first in the Breakaway Roping for 526 dollars.

There was also a BCRA stop in Chetwynd.

Quesnel’s Denton Spiers was once again king of the Bull Riders.

He scored an 87 on “Rebel” for 13-hundred and 45 dollars.

Allison Everett from 150 Mile won the Breakaway Roping for 684 dollars, and Kenzie Lloyd from Quesnel was number one in the Pee Wee Barrel Racing.