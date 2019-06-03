RCMP on scene at CIBC in 100 Mile House (Photo: C. Adams, Mycariboonow)

An elderly male is in custody after RCMP say he robbed a financial institution in 100 Mile House.

Police say they received a report of a robbery just before 11 o’clock this morning.

The suspect is accused of entering the CIBC bank on Birch Avenue with a loaded rifle and demanding money.

RCMP say he left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the 84-year old male, from the Clinton area, was arrested a short time later without incident.

No one was physically hurt.

The bank will remain closed for the remainder of the day.