May felt more like summer than it did spring in the Cariboo.

We asked Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment just how warm did it get.

“At Williams Lake, it was warmer than average, we were in the top five, fourth warmest May on record. Going north into Quesnel it was also in the top five for warmth and it was the fifth warmest May on record there.”

Lundquist said the average temperature last month in Williams Lake was 3 degrees above average and in Quesnel, it was a little more than 2 degrees above normal.

Looking at the numbers for precipitation in May Williams Lake got 34 Millimetres down 5 from the average while Quesnel received 15 Millimetres, down a third from the average of 43 Millimetres.

Lundquist said there is an Upper Low Pressure coming through bringing with it a chance of showers this Wednesday and Thursday.