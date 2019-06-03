The Quesnel Search and Rescue Society says after nearly 50 years of service to the public someone has decided to hurt the people that help them.

A 1993 red Yamaha 350 Big Bear 4×4 quad has been reported missing after the Society’s storage facility was broken into on or before Thursday, May 30.

“This quad has been used numerous times in life-saving rescues,” the Society wrote in a Facebook post.

“To replace this quad will have a detrimental effect on Quesnel Search and Rescue’s future ability to respond to the public’s needs.”

The quad has a snow plowing attachment plate attached to the underside frame and a winch on the front end and a chrome ball hitch in the back.

The BC license plate is: 8B8300

The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is: JY43HNN07RA171300

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.