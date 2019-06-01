A water balloon fight and ten exciting checkpoints to complete within the City of Williams Lake.

The 5th annual Boys and Girls Club’s Race for Kids wrapped up Saturday afternoon with a barbeque by the Rotary Club for volunteers and participants.

“It’s been a lot of stress,” operations coordinator Alexandra Weiand told MyCaribooNow after the race kicked off.

“We had two months to plan the event so we got it out pretty quick, but it’s a good turnout, it’s nice weather, and it’s been a fun time so far.”

Weiand said about 15 people had registered that is more than last year and that there were still a few late stragglers as well.

All funds raised by Race for Kids supports the Club’s after-school program and NOOPA program.

“Five years in a row we’ve been doing this. It’s awesome and this is my first year doing it,” Weiand said.

“We love this event. It’s actually our biggest event of the year and we’re trying to get our name out there again and we’ve had such positive feedback from the community for the last year after some big changeup and it’s been awesome.”