The Williams Lake Fire Department is inviting the community to come out and enjoy the day.

The Department is hosting its annual open house Sunday, June 2.

Firefighter Kayla Topping is helping organize the event.

“Because we’ve had open houses before, it’s quite easy to throw these activities together,” she said.

“It definitely takes a crew to put it together because we all have our own task.”

Sunday’s open house runs from 10 am until 1 pm.

It will feature many activities including the firefighter challenge at noon as well as hall tours, food and refreshments, and Sparky the Fire Dog.